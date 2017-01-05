Did you enjoy La La Land but thought it would have benefitted from more singing (and sinister) mermaids? Then we recommend you check out fantasy-musical The Lure, which has garnered terrific word-of-mouth on the festival circuit and opens at New York’s IFC Center on Feb. 1, followed by a national rollout.

The directorial debut of Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Lure concerns a pair of carnivorous mermaid sisters who are drawn ashore in an alternate ’80s Poland to explore the wonders and temptations of life on land. Their tantalizing siren songs and otherworldly aura make them overnight sensations as nightclub singers, but after one sister falls for a human, the bonds of sisterhood become severely tested.

Watch the exclusive trailer, above.