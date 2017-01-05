James Baldwin's words connect past and present in I Am Not Your Negro trailer

In 1979, James Baldwin set out to write a book called Remember This House, about the interconnections between the assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. He died before finishing the manuscript, but decades later filmmaker Raoul Peck has harnessed Baldwin’s words as inspiration for the documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which has just unveiled its official trailer.

Featuring extensive archival material, including televised interviews with Baldwin, whose words are read by Samuel L. Jackson, I Am Not Your Negro takes an unflinching look at the history of race relations in America, drawing connections between the past and present. The film addresses not only the original Birth of a Nation and the civil rights era, but also Ferguson and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The story of the Negro in America is the story of America,” Jackson says in the trailer. “It is not a pretty story.”

I Am Not Your Negro, which is one of 15 titles that made the Best Documentary Oscar shortlist, opens Feb. 3. Watch the trailer above.