Cult of Chucky: Horror sequel plot details, teaser video revealed

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the toy store…

EW can exclusively reveal that horror sequel Cult of Chucky will begin principal photography in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Jan. 9. The film is the seventh entry in the franchise about a possessed, and extremely dangerous, doll, which began with 1988’s Child’s Play. The film’s cast includes Brad Dourif, who will once again voice Chucky, and the actor’s daughter Fiona, who is reprising the role of Nica Pierce, as well as their fellow franchise veterans Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly. Cult of Chucky is written and directed by Don Mancini, who co-wrote the original film and both wrote and directed the last two movies in the series — 2004’s Seed of Chucky and 2013’s Curse of Chucky. The new film will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD this fall, in time for Halloween.

Cult of Chucky will catch up with the younger Dourif’s character at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 30 years since Chucky first terrified moviegoers in Child’s Play,” said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “Since then the films have generated millions in worldwide box-office revenue. Now Chucky’s back with more scores to settle in his trademark twisted style, and you can bet he won’t stop until he gets his revenge.”

The movie is exec-produced by Mancini and produced by David Kirschner and Ogden Gavanski. The production team includes special-effects guru and associate producer Tony Gardner, director of photography Michael Marshall, production designer Craig Sandells, and costume designer Patricia J. Henderson.

Cult of Chucky is the latest production from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

You can watch an exclusive teaser video for Cult of Chucky, above.