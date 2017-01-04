Steven Soderbergh logged every movie, TV show he watched in 2016

Though he hasn’t directed a feature since 2013’s Behind the Candelabra, Steven Soderbergh’s been making the most of his time as a semi-retired filmmaker, catching up on the work of his peers by logging every movie and television show he watched throughout 2016.

According to the list, posted Tuesday on his Extension 765 website, the Oscar-winning visionary behind Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and Sex, Lies, and Videotape had a busy year, binging multiple episodes of Girls, Billions, The Americans, and Tracey Ullman’s Show between catching up on awards season movies, including Manchester by the Sea, Elle, Fences, and Moonlight.

Also peppered among the schedule are viewings of Logan Lucky, the 53-year-old’s upcoming NASCAR-themed heist movie (and big screen directorial comeback) starring Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Katherine Heigl, and Riley Keough. Presumably, Soderbergh is watching a rough cut of the project, which, according to the docket, began principal photography on Aug. 24; his viewings commenced two months later at the end of October.

For a full, day-by-day list of everything Soderbergh watched, listened to, and read in 2016, head over to Extension 765 here.