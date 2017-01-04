Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman pair up for Game Night

Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman are set to roll the dice with Game Night.

EW has confirmed the duo will headline the New Line comedy, which finds a group of couples getting together for their usual game night, only for things to take a murderous twist.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo behind New Line’s Vacation reboot, are directing Game Night, while also having penned the latest draft of the script. This is just the latest high-profile project for the filmmakers, who wrote the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In addition to starring, Bateman will be a producer on the project, as he reunites with Daley and Goldstein, the scribes behind Horrible Bosses. The Arrested Development veteran was just seen on the big screen in Office Christmas Party and is currently producing, directing, and starring in the Netflix series Ozark, set for a 2017 release.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-nominated McAdams recently starred in Marvel’s latest hit, Doctor Strange, and a Wedding Crashers sequel is in the works.