Learn how to make Pulp Fiction's tasty Big Kahuna Burger

Before Jules Winnfield lays waste to Brett with an excessive amount of bullets in Pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson’s character admires the hustler’s burger choice: the Hawaiian-influenced Big Kahuna Burger. There’s no need to salivate with jealousy any longer.

YouTuber Andrew Rea, who often recreates dishes seen in movies, took his shot at creating the iconic hamburger in his latest Binging With Babish video released Tuesday. Initially, he mimics what’s seen in the movie — a basic, “boring” burger, as he puts it — before making “a real Hawaiian burger.”

Sure enough, the first one looks like Brett’s, but that’s not enough for Rea. To make the fancier culinary creation, Rea caramelizes pineapple, skips American cheese in lieu of Monterey Jack, and butters King’s Hawaiian rolls. All the flavor of a tasty burger without any blood spilled — unlike Jules.

See Rea’s video above.