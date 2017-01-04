JonBenét Ramsay documentary acquired by Netflix

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Casting JonBenét, a documentary about the notorious JonBenét Ramsay murder case, the streaming company announced Wednesday.

Directed by Kitty Green (Ukraine Is Not a Brothel), the film is slated to make its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, with a Netflix and limited theatrical release to follow in the spring.

Billed as “a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case,” Casting JonBenét delves into the still-unsolved death of the 6-year-old beauty queen, which ignited a media frenzy two decades ago and continues to hold a dark fascination for the public. Shooting over 15 months, the filmmakers traveled to the Ramseys’ Colorado hometown to examine how the crime and its aftermath have affected generations of parents and children.

Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s vice president of original documentary programming, said in a statement that Green’s film represents a “sharply-rendered vision of a mythic American tragedy.”

Casting JonBenét comes as part of a wave of projects revisiting the case, including CBS’ The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, A&E’s The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered, Investigation Discovery’s JonBenét Ramsey: An American Murder Mystery, the Dateline special “Who Killed JonBenét?,” and a Lifetime movie also titled Who Killed JonBenét?