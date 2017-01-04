Loving named AARP’s Best Movie for Grownups

Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Loving has racked up accolade after accolade, including dual Golden Globe nominations for Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, who star as a real-life Virginia couple whose interracial marriage led to a landmark 1967 Supreme Court case. Now, the film can add a decidedly adult honor to that list: AARP’s Best Movie for Grownups Award.
AARP The Magazine announced its annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Wednesday, with Jeff Nichols’ understated but powerful drama taking home the top honor. The awards are designed to recognize “films with a unique appeal to movie lovers with a grownup state of mind,” and the AARP also honors writers, directors, and actors who are over 50.
Fences, Manchester by the Sea, and 20th Century Women took home the most prizes with two apiece. This year’s best actor/actress awards went to Denzel Washington for Fences and Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, and Kenneth Lonergan took home the best director and best screenwriter awards for Manchester by the Sea.
Jeff Bridges also won best supporting actor for his role in Hell or High Water, while Viola Davis was named best supporting actress for Fences.
See the full list of AARP winners below.
Best Movie for Grownups
Loving
Best Director
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Best Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Screenwriter
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Comedy/Musical
La La Land
Best Time Capsule
Jackie
Best Grownup Love Story
The Hollars (Margo Martindale and Richard Jenkins)
Best Foreign-Language Film
Elle (France)
Breakthrough Achievement
Robert Mrazek, The Congressman
Best Buddy Picture
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley)
Best Documentary
The Beatles: Eight Days of a Week — The Touring Years
Best Intergenerational Film
20th Century Women
Best Movie for Grownups Who Refuse to Grow Up
Kubo and the Two Strings