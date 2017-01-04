Debra Winger and Tracy Letts are The Lovers in new film's first trailer

Three-time Oscar nominee Debra Winger hasn’t fronted a feature film in nearly 16 years, but that’s all set to change upon the release of The Lovers, a quirky romantic comedy from writer-director Azazel Jacobs set to hit theaters later this year.

In the film, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday morning, Winger stars opposite playwright and actor Tracy Letts as one half of a long-married couple whose romantic spark dwindles in the midst of their respective affairs; Michael (Letts) is sleeping with another woman (Melora Walters), while Mary (Winger) enjoys a steamy liaison of her own.

On the brink of ending their union, however, the pair rekindles the flames of passion, forcing them to “navigate the hilarious complications of ‘cheating’ on their respective lovers” in this “uniquely honest take on modern marriage,” according to a release from distributor A24.

Though she’s had notable supporting parts in several films over the years (Rachel Getting Married, Eulogy), Winger has not led a picture since 2001’s Big Bad Love. Between tackling supporting roles in films and television series including The Big Short, Christine, and Divorce, Letts has penned screenplays for movies like August: Osage County and Bug (both based on his stage plays of the same name). Aside from directing a single 2016 episode of the streaming series Mozart in the Jungle, The Lovers is Jacobs’ first directorial project since helming all 12 episodes across two seasons of HBO’s Emily Mortimer/Dolly Wells dramedy Doll & Em.

The Lovers will be released this spring. Watch the film’s first trailer above, and check out its new poster below.