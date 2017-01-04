Martial arts icon Jackie Chan returns to action this week with his latest film Railroad Tigers (out Jan. 6).

Directed by Ding Sheng and set during World War II, the action-comedy stars Chan as the chief of the titular Chinese freedom fighters, who works as the head porter of a train station while secretly leading his men to steal Japanese army supplies. After deciding to ambush a heavily armed military train filled with desperately-needed provisions, the Railroad Tigers must fight back against an entire army using their wits — and, one assumes, their fists.

Watch the exclusive new trailer for Railroad Tigers, above.