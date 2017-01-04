Henry Cavill shares intense Batman v Superman behind-the-scenes photo

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape — and you shouldn’t deny him his coffee either.

Henry Cavill has shared an intense throwback photo from the set of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, joking that his imposing, ticked-off demeanor therein is the result of him not getting his caffeine fix.

“Remembering a time while shooting BvS and they told me I wasn’t allowed my usual Salted Caramel Mochaccino with skinny coconut milk and whip,” he wrote on Instagram, punctuating the message with the hashtags #NoMercy, #NoExcuses, and #Superman.

Cavill made his debut as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel before sharing the screen with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in Batman v. Superman last summer. All three are set to return — alongside Ezra Miller’s Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman — in Justice League this November.

Check out Cavill’s Instagram post below.