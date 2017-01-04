Entertainment Weekly

Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2017: Predict the film winners

The biggest stars in film and television will descend on Beverly Hills’ Beverly Hilton on Sunday for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the annual event will honor the year’s best in small- and big-screen productions. Going into the night, La La Land led on the film side with seven nominations, followed closely by Moonlight and Manchester by the SeaThe People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story received the most TV nominations with five, followed by The Night Manager, which picked up four nominations.

So just who will take home gold at the 2017 Globes? Make your predictions by voting in EW’s poll of the film categories below, and weigh in on the TV awards here.

