Funko is bringing the galaxy and its guardians to your desk.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hitting theaters on May 5, the collectible company has unveiled its new line of figurines and plushies, including heroes and villains alike from the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. The familiar faces are all there — including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Rocket — but there are also a few newbies, from the alien Mantis (played by Pom Klementieff) to the notorious Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

And of course, delightfully, there is a lot of Baby Groot. From the standard Funko Pop! Groot to a 10-inch super-sized Groot, only available at Target, there are plenty of ways for you to bring home the Guardians’ most adorable member. (Sorry, Chris Pratt.)

The new Funko collectibles will be available starting in February. Check out a few highlights below, and head to director James Gunn’s Facebook page to see the full roster.