Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together on Friday

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

A memorial will be held for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Thursday, followed by the burial on Friday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

An “ultra-private service” is set to take place at Fisher and Reynolds’ Beverly Hills compound, where the mother-daughter pair were next-door neighbors.

On the next day, the Star Wars actress and Singin’ in the Rain legend will both be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Reynolds’s son and Fisher’s younger brother Todd Fisher told ABC’s 20/20 that he was planning a joint service with Billie Lourd, 24, his niece and Fisher’s daughter. According to Todd, his mother and sister will be buried “among friends,” including Liberace and Bette Davis.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on Dec. 27, at UCLA Medical Center. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

Fisher’s autopsy was completed on Friday and her body was released to “a mortuary selected by the family,” the Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirmed to PEOPLE.

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding,” Todd said in his 20/20 interview.