Sylvester Stallone, Adam Driver tackling soldier's story Tough as They Come

Sylvester Stallone and Adam Driver are teaming up to tell the story of Travis Mills, a United States Army staff sergeant who survived the loss of all four limbs to an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

EW has confirmed that Stallone is attached to direct and star opposite Driver in a big-screen adaptation of Mills’ memoir Tough as They Come.

Published in 2015, Mills’ book chronicles how he reclaimed his life after becoming one of only five soldiers from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to survive a quadruple amputation. Thanks to extensive rehabilitation, prosthetics, and the support of his family, Mills regained the ability to swim, cycle, drive, and dance.

Driver, whose credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Girls, is to play Mills, and Stallone will play his steadfast father-in-law, Craig Buck.

The project is not set up at a studio yet. According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Fox is in talks. (A spokesperson for the studio declined to comment.)

Word of the project comes just weeks after Stallone made headlines for being wooed by President-elect Donald Trump for a position with the National Endowment for the Arts. But the Rocky and Rambo star ultimately said he wouldn’t take the job because he felt he “could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve.”

The men and women of the armed forces are also near and dear to Driver, a former Marine who founded the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces to bring thought-provoking theater to military personnel.