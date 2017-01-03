Woody Harrelson is being eyed as the space scoundrel who taught the most famous space scoundrel what he knows.

The Hunger Games star is in early talks to join the Han Solo standalone movie as a mentor to the film’s titular subject, according to Variety, which first reported the news. Harrelson would join Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke in directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s project.

Star Wars is still a booming business as any. Rogue One, the saga’s first standalone movie, has earned a gaudy $800 million worldwide in the nearly three weeks since its release. Episode VIII is due in December, just five months before the scheduled release date for the Solo backstory.

Harrelson, the former Cheers star and two-time Oscar nominee, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises. The actor appeared in all four Hunger Games films as Haymitch, the crotchety mentor to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen.

Reps for Harrelson had no comment, and Lucasfilm did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.