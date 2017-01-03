Rogue One initially had an opening crawl, director Gareth Edwards says

When it comes to fan arguments about the Star Wars series, it’s not exactly “Who shot first, Han or Greedo?” But with the December release of Rogue One, fans have been divided over the filmmakers’ decision to skip that iconic yellow opening crawl.

Now, director Gareth Edwards has revealed that in the first Rogue One screenplay, written by Gary Whitta, the film did open with a crawl.

Edwards spoke to Empire about the decision to eliminate those golden words floating off into space, a choice he says he ultimately agrees with (even if he kind of wished he could’ve included the crawl, just for nostalgia’s sake).

“At some point, probably like six months before we were filming, we were in a meeting, and they talked about not having an opening crawl, because these are standalone films, not part of the sagas,” Edwards told Empire. “And if I’m honest, there was an initial kind of like, ‘whaaaa? I want the crawl!’ The opening sequence is kind of the crawl of our movie. It’s like the setup. And our film is also born out of a crawl — the reason we exist is because of a previous crawl, so it feels like this infinite loop that will never end. It’s a small thing to give up to get to do Star Wars.”

Edwards added that Rogue One almost lifted another iconic technique from the original Star Wars: those memorable wipe cuts.

“We did have versions of the film [with] wipes, and then it just felt like we were doing it because we could,” he said. “The wipes are the cheesiest thing in the world. The only time you can ever do it and not be cheesy’s in Star Wars. There’s part of me that wanted the wipes and things like that, but the film is supposed to be different. We were given a license by the studio to be unique from the others, and we just took that license and ran with it as an excuse to try and be a bit more out there.”

In November, EW spoke to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about how she and the filmmakers wanted Rogue One to set the tone for any future Star Wars standalone movies, which meant differentiating it from the main Skywalker saga. That included cutting the crawl and recruiting composer Michael Giacchino to write an all-new original score (while still riffing on those beloved John Williams scenes).

“We feel that [the crawl] is proprietary with the saga films,” Kennedy said at the time. “But how this evolves…? We haven’t fully decided, and [traditional Star Wars elements] may be pretty spare for this first one.”