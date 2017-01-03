As the holiday movie season winds down, awards season kicks into high gear with the 2017 Golden Globes, set to air this Sunday on NBC. Across multiple studios and networks, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizes the year’s best movies and television shows, and with scores of buzzy titles earning multiple nominations this year — including La La Land, Moonlight, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and This Is Us — keeping track of where and when to watch all of the nominees can be a daunting task.
Below, EW has compiled a list of this year’s honorees, from Jackie to The Crown, with links to where you can watch the projects ahead of Sunday’s big telecast. Read on to find out how you can stream, purchase, or rent the 2017 Golden Globe nominees in both the film and television categories, ranked in order of most nominations to least nominations.
FILM
La La Land
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Director, Motion Picture — Damien Chazelle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy— Ryan Gosling
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emma Stone
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “City of Stars”
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Moonlight
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Director, Motion Picture — Barry Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Mahershala Ali
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Naomie Harris
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters nationwide
Manchester by the Sea
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Director, Motion Picture – Kenneth Lonergan
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Casey Affleck
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Michelle Williams
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Lion
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Dev Patel
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Nicole Kidman
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Florence Foster Jenkins
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Hugh Grant
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Meryl Streep
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Simon Helberg
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Hacksaw Ridge
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Director, Motion Picture — Mel Gibson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Andrew Garfield
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Hell or High Water
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Jeff Bridges
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
20th Century Women
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Annette Bening
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Deadpool
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Ryan Reynolds
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon (DVD), Google Play, VUDU, YouTube, HBO On Demand
Nocturnal Animals
Nominated for:
Best Director, Motion Picture — Tom Ford
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Elle
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Isabelle Huppert
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Loving
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Joel Edgerton
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Ruth Negga
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Fences
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Denzel Washington
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Viola Davis
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Arrival
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Amy Adams
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Hidden Figures
Nominated for:
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Octavia Spencer
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters; opens Jan. 6 in theaters nationwide
Moana
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “How Far I’ll Go”
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Sing
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Faith”
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Jackie
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Natalie Portman
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Sing Street
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); available to rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Miss Sloane
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Jessica Chastain
Availability:
Buy on iTunes beginning March 14
Rules Don’t Apply
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Lily Collins
Availability:
Home release set for Feb. 28
The Edge of Seventeen
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Hailee Steinfeld
Availability:
Home release set for Feb. 14
Captain Fantastic
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Viggo Mortensen
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
The Lobster
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy— Colin Farrell
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
War Dogs
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Jonah Hill
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Kubo and the Two Strings
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
My Life as a Zucchini
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Availability:
Sometime in 2017
Zootopia
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Trolls
Nominated for:
Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Gold
Nominated for:
Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Gold”
Availability:
Opens Jan. 27 in theaters nationwide
Divines
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant)
Neruda
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Availability:
Buy on iTunes beginning March 21
The Salesman
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Availability:
Opens in a limited number of theaters on Jan. 27
Toni Erdmann
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
TELEVISION
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Courtney B. Vance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Sarah Paulson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sterling K. Brown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Travolta
Availability:
Streaming on the FXNOW app; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
This Is Us
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Chrissy Metz
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Mandy Moore
Availability:
Streaming on NBC.com, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes; returns to TV on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET
The Night Manager
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Tom Hiddleston
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Olivia Colman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Hugh Laurie
Availability:
Streaming on amc.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu
Black-ish
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Anthony Anderson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Tracee Ellis Ross
Availability:
Streaming on abc.go.com (recent episodes), Hulu, Google Play; new episodes begin Jan. 4 on ABC
The Night Of
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Riz Ahmed
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Turturro
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and HBO GO
The Crown
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Claire Foy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Lithgow
Availability:
Streaming on Netflix
Westworld
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Evan Rachel Wood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Thandie Newton
Availability:
Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW
Game of Thrones
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Lena Headey
Availability:
Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW; older seasons available to purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes
Stranger Things
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Winona Ryder
Availability:
Streaming on Netflix
Atlanta
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Donald Glover
Availability:
Streaming on the FXNow app
Mozart in the Jungle
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Gael García Bernal
Availability:
Streaming on Amazon; available to purchase on iTunes
Transparent
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Jeffrey Tambor
Availability:
Streaming on Amazon; available for purchase on iTunes
Veep
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Availability:
Streaming on HBO NOW, HBO GO; available for purchase on Google Play, iTunes
Mr. Robot
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Rami Malek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Christian Slater
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on usanetwork.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Americans
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Matthew Rhys
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Keri Russell
Availability:
Streaming on the FXNOW app; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
American Crime
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Felicity Huffman
Availability:
Streaming on abc.go.com, Netflix; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Better Call Saul
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Bob Odenkirk
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on amc.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Outlander
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Caitriona Balfe
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on starz.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Ray Donovan
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Liev Schreiber
Availability:
Streaming with Showtime subscription on sho.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Bloom
Availability:
Streaming on cwtv.com, Netflix; available to purchase on Google Play, YouTube
Divorce
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Sarah Jessica Parker
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and HBO GO
Insecure
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Issa Rae
Availability:
Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and Go
Jane the Virgin
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Gina Rodriguez
Availability:
Streaming on cwtv.com, Netflix; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Graves
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Nick Nolte
Availability: Streaming on epix.com
Goliath
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Bob Thornton
Availability:
Streaming on Amazon
The Girlfriend Experience
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Riley Keough
Availability: Streaming on starz.com
London Spy
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Charlotte Rampling
Availability: Purchase on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play