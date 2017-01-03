As the holiday movie season winds down, awards season kicks into high gear with the 2017 Golden Globes, set to air this Sunday on NBC. Across multiple studios and networks, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizes the year’s best movies and television shows, and with scores of buzzy titles earning multiple nominations this year — including La La Land, Moonlight, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and This Is Us — keeping track of where and when to watch all of the nominees can be a daunting task.

Below, EW has compiled a list of this year’s honorees, from Jackie to The Crown, with links to where you can watch the projects ahead of Sunday’s big telecast. Read on to find out how you can stream, purchase, or rent the 2017 Golden Globe nominees in both the film and television categories, ranked in order of most nominations to least nominations.

FILM

La La Land

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Director, Motion Picture — Damien Chazelle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy— Ryan Gosling

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emma Stone

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “City of Stars”

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Moonlight

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Director, Motion Picture — Barry Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Mahershala Ali

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Naomie Harris

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters nationwide

Manchester by the Sea

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Director, Motion Picture – Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Casey Affleck

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Michelle Williams

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Lion

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Dev Patel

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Nicole Kidman

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Florence Foster Jenkins

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Meryl Streep

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Simon Helberg

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Hacksaw Ridge

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Director, Motion Picture — Mel Gibson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Andrew Garfield

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Hell or High Water

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Jeff Bridges

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

20th Century Women

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Annette Bening

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Deadpool

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Ryan Reynolds

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon (DVD), Google Play, VUDU, YouTube, HBO On Demand

Nocturnal Animals

Nominated for:

Best Director, Motion Picture — Tom Ford

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Elle

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Isabelle Huppert

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Loving

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Joel Edgerton

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Ruth Negga

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Fences

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Denzel Washington

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Viola Davis

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Arrival

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Amy Adams

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hidden Figures

Nominated for:

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture — Octavia Spencer

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters; opens Jan. 6 in theaters nationwide

Moana

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “How Far I’ll Go”

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Sing

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Faith”

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Jackie

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Natalie Portman

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Sing Street

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); available to rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Miss Sloane

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Jessica Chastain

Availability:

Buy on iTunes beginning March 14

Rules Don’t Apply

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Lily Collins

Availability:

Home release set for Feb. 28

The Edge of Seventeen

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Hailee Steinfeld

Availability:

Home release set for Feb. 14

Captain Fantastic

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Viggo Mortensen

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

The Lobster

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy— Colin Farrell

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

War Dogs

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Jonah Hill

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Kubo and the Two Strings

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

My Life as a Zucchini

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Availability:

Sometime in 2017

Zootopia

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Trolls

Nominated for:

Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Gold

Nominated for:

Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Gold”

Availability:

Opens Jan. 27 in theaters nationwide

Divines

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant)

Neruda

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Availability:

Buy on iTunes beginning March 21

The Salesman

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Availability:

Opens in a limited number of theaters on Jan. 27

Toni Erdmann

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

TELEVISION

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Courtney B. Vance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sterling K. Brown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Travolta

Availability:

Streaming on the FXNOW app; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

This Is Us

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Chrissy Metz

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Mandy Moore

Availability:

Streaming on NBC.com, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes; returns to TV on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

The Night Manager

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Tom Hiddleston

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Hugh Laurie

Availability:

Streaming on amc.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu

Black-ish

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Anthony Anderson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Tracee Ellis Ross

Availability:

Streaming on abc.go.com (recent episodes), Hulu, Google Play; new episodes begin Jan. 4 on ABC

The Night Of

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Riz Ahmed

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Turturro

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and HBO GO

The Crown

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Claire Foy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — John Lithgow

Availability:

Streaming on Netflix

Westworld

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Evan Rachel Wood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Thandie Newton

Availability:

Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW

Game of Thrones

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television— Lena Headey

Availability:

Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW; older seasons available to purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

Stranger Things

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Winona Ryder

Availability:

Streaming on Netflix

Atlanta

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Donald Glover

Availability:

Streaming on the FXNow app

Mozart in the Jungle

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Gael García Bernal

Availability:

Streaming on Amazon; available to purchase on iTunes

Transparent

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Jeffrey Tambor

Availability:

Streaming on Amazon; available for purchase on iTunes

Veep

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Availability:

Streaming on HBO NOW, HBO GO; available for purchase on Google Play, iTunes

Mr. Robot

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Rami Malek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Christian Slater

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on usanetwork.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Americans

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Matthew Rhys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Keri Russell

Availability:

Streaming on the FXNOW app; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

American Crime

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Felicity Huffman

Availability:

Streaming on abc.go.com, Netflix; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Better Call Saul

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Bob Odenkirk

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on amc.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Outlander

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Caitriona Balfe

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on starz.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Ray Donovan

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Liev Schreiber

Availability:

Streaming with Showtime subscription on sho.com; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Bloom

Availability:

Streaming on cwtv.com, Netflix; available to purchase on Google Play, YouTube

Divorce

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Sarah Jessica Parker

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and HBO GO

Insecure

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Issa Rae

Availability:

Streaming with subscription on HBO NOW and Go

Jane the Virgin

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Gina Rodriguez

Availability:

Streaming on cwtv.com, Netflix; available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Graves

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Nick Nolte

Availability: Streaming on epix.com

Goliath

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Bob Thornton

Availability:

Streaming on Amazon

The Girlfriend Experience

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Riley Keough

Availability: Streaming on starz.com

London Spy

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television — Charlotte Rampling

Availability: Purchase on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play