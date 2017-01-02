Disney has made earning big box office numbers look as easy as bullseye-ing womp rats in a T-16.

Rogue One closed out New Year’s Day with a domestic total of $424.9 million, making Star Wars’ first standalone film the second biggest domestic movie of 2016. In its third weekend, Rogue One raked in $49.5 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $64.3 million over four days (Friday through Monday). It’s expected to close out Monday with an estimated $440 million domestic total.

Worldwide, Rogue One has already reached $775 million, making it the eighth biggest global release of 2016 (and it won’t even open in China until next weekend).

Domestically, Finding Dory still stands as the No. 1 movie of 2016, with a domestic total of $486.3 million. Rogue One bumped Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million domestically) down to third place, followed by The Secret Life of Pets ($368.4 million) and The Jungle Book ($364 million).

As a result, Disney boasts four of the year’s five biggest domestic movies, capping off a stellar year for the studio. In December, Disney became the first studio in history to cross $7 billion in global box office receipts. Overall, the domestic box office set an all-time record, earning $11.4 billion through Dec. 31, per comScore.