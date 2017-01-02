New Fifty Shades Darker trailer drops during The Bachelor premiere

True love is hard to find and even harder to hold onto — at least that’s the case for kinky billionaire Christian Grey in the latest trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, which fittingly debuted during ABC’s season premiere of The Bachelor on Monday night.

Set to the sultry sounds of Taylor Swift and Zayn’s recently unveiled track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the trailer opens with Grey (Jamie Dornan) trying to convince on-again, off-again love interest Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) to accept his rose (or rather, a bouquet of them).

“I want you back,” he says handsomely. She accepts, but only because she’s, um, hungry.

The video goes on to offer glimpses of light banter, heavy petting, and several menacing interlopers. It culminates with the tease, “Every fairy tale has a dark side.”

Watch the new trailer above. Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10.