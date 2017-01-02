Ben Affleck says directing solo Batman movie 'not a set thing'

After donning the Caped Crusader’s cowl for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League, Ben Affleck will do it once again for a solo Batman movie tentatively titled The Batman. He’s also due to direct that standalone film, but the actor is now warning it’s possible he may not step behind the camera.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Affleck offered an update on the status of the project. “That’s the idea,” he said, of the plan to direct The Batman. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

Back in July, Affleck said he had a script for the Batman movie but was “not happy enough with it yet.”

“We’re still working on it, and I’m not happy enough with it yet to actually go out there and make a Batman movie, for which I have the highest of standards, I would say,” he revealed at the time. “That’s something that would have to pass a very high bar for me. It’s not just like, ‘Yeah, that might be fun, let’s go try this out.’”

There’s no release date set for the solo Batman movie. Justice League arrives Nov. 17, and Affleck can be seen next in Live By Night, which opens in wide release on Jan. 13.