It’s a Barden University reunion at Dear Evan Hansen.

Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin and Anna Camp visited costar Ben Platt at his Broadway show recently, and Platt shared a backstage photo of the trio on social media.

“Shmom and shdad came to visit [Dear Evan Hansen] and my [heart] exploded,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dear Evan Hansen, which stars Platt as the title character, opened on Broadway last month to rave reviews. This isn’t the first time Astin has cheered on his costar – he also visited paid Platt a visit in November, right before the musical began previews.

Astin and Camp (who tied the knot in 2016) starred along with Platt, Anna Kendrick, and Rebel Wilson in 2012’s Pitch Perfect and the 2015 sequel. Pitch Perfect 3 is due out Dec. 22, 2017, though Astin has said the all-male Treblemakers a cappella group won’t be appearing in the threequel.

See Platt’s post below.