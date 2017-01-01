Mean Girls musical sets premiere date

Get in, loser — the Mean Girls musical officially has a premiere date.

The stage adaptation of Tina Fey’s 2004 hit movie will debut at the National Theater in Washington, D.C., with its first performance set for Oct. 31, EW has confirmed.

The musical’s creative team includes Fey, who wrote the Mean Girls screenplay; her husband, composer Jeff Richmond; and lyricist Nell Benjamin (who worked on the stage adaptation of Legally Blonde). According to The New York Times, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who produced the movie, will do the same for the show alongside veteran Broadway producer Stuart Thompson. Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) is set to direct.

Fey said back in April during a talk at the Tribeca Film Festival that the musical was still in early stages, and she was trying to figure out how closely she wanted to stick to the original movie script. “The thing about social media is that it doesn’t dramatize well, but it’s been an ongoing question,” she said at the time. “Do you take out things that are now outdated? Like three-way calling is not a thing.”

No casting has yet been announced for the stage version of Mean Girls. And while things look to be full steam ahead on that front, Lindsay Lohan is hoping that a sequel to the movie can happen as well.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she said. “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”