Bruce Wayne takes a nod from another fictionalized billionaire by throwing a lavish Gatsby-themed New Year’s party in the new promo for The LEGO Batman Movie.

In the video, revealed by iTunes Movies, Will Arnett’s mini Caped Crusader channels Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jay Gatsby as shown in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. “Happy New Year, from Batman,” he says as his easily excitable sidekick, Robin (voiced by Michael Cera), freaks out over the fireworks.

After appearing in The LEGO Movie, Batman will return in the new year with his own solo adventure – and there’s plenty more suits where this Gatsby look came from.

“He’d much rather be doing Batman-y things,” director Chris McKay told EW. “He thinks Bruce Wayne is a bummer, but fortunately Alfred always entices Batman to go to a gala by permitting him to have a tuxedo dress-up party like Sex and the City.”

Watch the new promo below.

The LEGO Batman Movie – also featuring the voices of Jenny Slate, Ralph Fiennes, and Zach Galifianakis – opens on Feb. 10.