Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are once again thrown through the wringer in a new promo for Fifty Shades Darker, only this time the trials seem far deadlier.

During the commercial breaks for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday night, Universal released the new TV spot with slightly more footage from the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey. While Ana (Dakota Johnson) dishes on her relationship to friends, she soon becomes haunted by a mysterious woman, whom book fans will know to be Leila (Bella Heathcote).

Elsewhere, we see Christian (Jamie Dornan) stumbling upon Ana’s Audi A3, now battered and covered in paint, another scene directly lifted from the book.

James Foley directs Fifty Shades Darker, which also features Kim Basinger as the infamous “Mrs. Robinson” and Supergirl actor Tyler Hoechlin as Ana’s co-worker, Boyce Fox.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 10. Watch the new promo above.