Star Wars fans can’t stop talking about Darth Vader’s big moment at the end of Rogue One, and now we can talk about it more, thanks to a new 16-bit recreation.

In the latest Star Wars film, Felicity Jones starred as new character Jyn Erso, but one of the connecting tissues between the anthology film and the larger cinematic universe was the presence of the infamous Sith Lord, voiced again by James Earl Jones.

We’ve already seen a LEGO makeover for Vader’s return to form, and now John Stratman, the video and animation wiz behind the popular 8-bit movie trailers on YouTube, has put his computerized touch on the spine-tingling (and spine-snapping) moment.

Watch the 16-bit treatment in the video above.