Mark Hamill shares memories of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Mark Hamill has opened up about the loss of two dear friends: not only his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, but also her mother, Singin’ in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher, 60, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, and Reynolds, 84, succumbed to an apparent stroke on Wednesday.

Hamill spoke to Entertainment Weekly for a feature about Fisher and said he was still reeling from the unexpected deaths. The outpouring of grief from fans was one reason he agreed to speak. Read his comments below:

“I felt like I didn’t want to do this, that it was too soon to talk about Carrie, and then came the double-whammy of Debbie Reynolds going as well. It’s just unimaginable. I’m sure there is a long list of people who knew Carrie better than I did, but that said, our relationship was unique. It was special. We were in the garage band that hit it big and had all these hit albums. Then we split up and went on our merry way.

“I’m still trying to process this. I can’t think of her in the past tense. I think of her in the present tense, in the future tense. It is still so raw. I feel so devastated; I can’t imagine what Carrie’s daughter Billie or her brother Todd or anybody who is that close to them is going through. I think that if I talk about her, maybe fans will not give in to despair, but I feel like a real hypocrite because I’m not okay with it at all. I’m angry and so sad. In a way, if we can all work through it together, we’ll all be better off.

“They were both really mothering types, both opinionated and determined. Carrie’s mom was like everybody’s mom. If you were in her house, Debbie was your mother. She gave you advice, and fixed your collar, and said, ‘Why did you wear a brown belt with black shoes?’

“In many ways, Debbie was the optimist. She has a spring in her step and is really upbeat and has all the qualities you associate with her, and Carrie would be shuffling around in a bathrobe and slippers muttering under her breath. So cynical! It was a real Felix-and-Oscar disparity between their personalities, and yet in many, many ways they were alike. She was fiercely protective of her mother and her mother’s legacy.”

Hamill’s full thoughts on the legacy of the Princess Leia actress will appear in next week’s edition of Entertainment Weekly.