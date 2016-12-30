J.J. Abrams may not have directed a film that came out this year, but that isn’t stopping him from picking up a filmmaking award.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens director has been selected by the American Cinema Editors as the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year. Abrams will receive the honor at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, set for Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.

“J.J. Abrams is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been making his mark in cinema and television for over 20 years,” the ACE Board of Directors said in a statement. “Through his production company, Bad Robot, J.J. has engaged and delighted audiences around the world with his innovative brand of storytelling. Whether he’s reinventing a beloved franchise or creating something entirely new and groundbreaking — be it Star Trek, Star Wars, Westworld, Lost, Alias and many others — his name is synonymous with nothing less than spectacular entertainment.”

Abrams has had a busy year, serving as a producer on 10 Cloverfield Lane, Star Trek Beyond, and HBO’s Westworld.

Abrams joins previous Golden Eddie recipients Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy, and George Lucas. Nominees for the Eddie Awards will be announced on Tuesday.