Dwayne Johnson surprises his dad with a car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson may have followed his father into the world of wrestling, but now, Rocky Johnson will be getting fast and furious with his son, thanks to a special Christmas present.

Over the holiday, The Fate of the Furious star surprised his dad, a former professional wrestler, with a new car. The younger Johnson, who dubbed himself “#DwantaClaus,” shared the moment on Instagram, along with a moving story about his father’s difficult upbringing.

Calling his father a “minimalist” who doesn’t ask for much, Johnson explained that his father was kicked out of the house at 13 after a run-in with his mother’s boyfriend. “He fought through it and still made something of himself,” the Baywatch star wrote. “Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work.”

This is just the latest good deed of the holiday season for Johnson. Earlier this month on The Tonight Show, he helped reunite one of the show’s producers with her husband, who had been deployed overseas.

Next Christmas will be an eventful one as well for Dwanta Claus as Johnson’s Jumanji film, a “continuation” of the 1995 Robin Williams comedy, rumbles into theaters.