Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family reportedly plans joint funeral

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will receive a joint mother-daughter funeral, ABC News reports.

Neither a date nor a location has been set, but Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, confirmed to ABC News that the family is making the preparations.

“It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics,” he told New York Daily News in a separate interview. “I’m going out right now to look at places. We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on an airplane bound for Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Reynolds died a day later from an apparent stroke at the age of 84.

“My sister has graduated to heaven, but she has left us all with so much of her,” Todd tweeted. “It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends.”

He later tweeted artist Ricky LaChance’s touching drawing of his sister as Princess Leia in Star Wars and Reynolds wearing Kathy Selden’s yellow raincoat in Singin’ in the Rain, writing, “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Todd also worked as a producer on Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary about the mother-daughter duo’s relationship amid the Hollywood limelight. HBO announced Friday the film will premiere next week on Jan. 7 in light of the actress’ passing.