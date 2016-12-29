Todd Fisher on Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: 'I miss them both so much'

Todd Fisher posted a moving tribute to his mother, Debbie Reynolds, and sister, Carrie Fisher, on social media Thursday, one day after Reynolds’ death at age 84 and two days after Fisher died at age 60.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting,” Todd wrote on Twitter, sharing a sketch drawn by artist Ricky LaChance of Carrie dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars and Reynolds wearing Kathy Selden’s yellow raincoat from Singin’ in the Rain.

In the wake of the actresses’ deaths this week, LaChance’s sketch went viral. “I was surprised that my drawing sketch [became] public,” LaChance wrote in a post on his Facebook page Thursday, adding that he had uncensored the picture’s caption — “Mom + Daughter Together Forever!” — after reading comments made by Todd about Reynolds being left brokenhearted after Carrie’s death.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Todd told Variety following Reynolds’ death.

See the tweet from Todd below.