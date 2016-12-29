Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy sequels top Fandango survey of 2017’s most anticipated movies

Moviegoers are looking forward to heading to space in 2017: Star Wars: Episode VIII and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 top Fandango’s annual survey of the coming year’s most anticipated films.

The Star Wars film is the follow-up to 2015’s box office smash Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which is the highest-grossing film of all time domestically thanks to its $936.7 million box office total. Episode VIII’s release will also come on the heels of Rogue One, a Star Wars standalone film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna that premiered this December. That movie was named 2016’s most anticipated movie in last year’s Fandango survey — and its stellar box office performance proves that wasn’t just empty hype: Rogue One had the second highest December opening of all time when it debuted with $155 million the weekend of Dec. 16.

Episode VIII will pick up where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) coming face-to-face with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, and Andy Serkis are returning for the film. Star Wars veteran Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60, will also appear.

“The new year promises a lot of excitement at the multiplex with a much-heralded return of beloved characters and stories highlighting the year’s top three most anticipated movies, Episode VIII, Guardians 2, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “2017 also looks to offer more diverse ensembles, long-awaited big-screen adaptations, surprising star turns, and enough exciting choices to satisfy a wide range of moviegoers.”

Fandango surveyed more than 2,000 moviegoers during the week of Dec. 19 to come up with this year’s rankings. Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, came in at No. 3, while Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming round out the top five. See the full list below, along with the results for other Fandango surveys like Most Anticipated Actor and Actress and Most Anticipated Comedy.

Most Anticipated Movie

Star Wars: Episode VIII Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Beauty and the Beast Wonder Woman Spider-Man: Homecoming Justice League The Fate of the Furious Fifty Shades Darker Logan Despicable Me 3

Most Anticipated Actress

Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast, The Circle) Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode VIII, Murder on the Orient Express) Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow, Untitled Darren Aronofsky Project) Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Kidnap) Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious, The Coldest City, Tully)

Most Anticipated Actor

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2) Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch) Hugh Jackman (Logan, The Greatest Showman) Idris Elba (Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, Thor: Ragnarok, Molly’s Game Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Rising Female Movie Star

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Justice League) Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman) Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2) Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch) Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, The Coldest City)

Rising Male Movie Star

Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, The Man Who Invented Christmas) Ezra Miller (Justice League) RJ Cyler (Power Rangers) Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Most Anticipated Comic Book Character in a 2017 Movie

Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman, Justice League) Baby Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2) Logan/Wolverine (Logan) Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Thor (Thor: Ragnarok)

Most Anticipated Comedy

Pitch Perfect 3 Baywatch Snatched Fist Fight Battle of the Sexes

Most Anticipated Horror Thriller