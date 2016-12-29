After singing “City of Stars,” Ryan Gosling is now shooting for the actual stars.

The actor will reteam with his La La Land director, Damien Chazelle, for a biopic about Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, Universal Pictures confirmed on Thursday.

The film is based on James R. Hansen’s book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong. Josh Singer, who won an Oscar earlier this year for co-writing Spotlight, will pen the screenplay.

First Man will tell the story of NASA’s mission to put a man on the moon, focusing on Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. Described as a “visceral, first-person account,” the film will explore the sacrifices and the cost — for both Armstrong and the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Chazelle’s La La Land, starring Gosling and Emma Stone, began its run in theaters earlier this month and has emerged as an awards season frontrunner (it’s also EW’s best movie of 2016). The movie recently received seven Golden Globe nominations, including acting honors for Gosling and Stone, Chazelle for directing, and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Gosling is also set to appear alongside Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049, due out in theaters Oct. 6, 2017.