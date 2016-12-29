Rogue One: Watch Darth Vader's epic scene recreated with LEGO bricks

Cue the heavy breathing.

The central characters in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may be new to fans of the galaxy far, far away, but one iconic character made a memorable return in the standalone story: Darth Vader.

While the film focuses mainly on Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso and her Rebel squadron’s mission to steal plans for the Death Star, the man in black himself still gets screen time, including a jaw-dropping sequence near the film’s end.

A YouTube user by the name of Lego Man has recreated that scene using, as you can expect from the name, LEGO bricks. The figures might be smaller, but the action’s still pretty big.

Watch it above (though beware of spoilers if you haven’t seen the film yet). Rogue One is in theaters now.

THR was the first to spot this gem.