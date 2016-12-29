Oscar Isaac remembers Carrie Fisher and her 'gritty wisdom'

Oscar Isaac is mourning the loss of his Star Wars general, Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

In a poignant Facebook post, Isaac remembered Fisher for her fierce intellect and keen sense of humor. “She had no patience for pretense or small talk,” he wrote alongside a photo of Fisher and Mark Hamill on a Star Wars set. “She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie.”

Isaac also shared a photo of Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary Fisher, and wrote, “whenever you and your mommy arrived all the lights shined brighter.”

Isaac, 37, costarred with Fisher and Hamill in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, playing a dashing Resistance pilot dispatched by Gen. Leia Organa (the former princess) on a top-secret mission.

Many other members of the Star Wars family have also paid tribute to Fisher, including George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, and Hamill himself. The latter eulogized Fisher as “a gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.”

See Isaac’s posts about Fisher below.