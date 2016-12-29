It’s almost as if it’s October 3: Lindsay Lohan wants a Mean Girls sequel to happen.

The star of the original 2004 comedy spoke with CNN on Thursday during a Facebook Live session. Lohan was asked if she wanted to do more comedy films, and she responded enthusiastically.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she said. “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Rumors and pushes for a Mean Girls sequel have come from fans and stars alike. Rachel McAdams — Regina George herself — said she’d be interested if writer-costar Fey was back. Daniel Franzese, who played Damian, tweeted at Lohan calling for a return. Lohan, who starred as Cady Heron, has dream additions to the cast.

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she said. “I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back”

EW reunited the cast in 2014 for the film’s 10th anniversary. At the time, Fey believed the chance for a sequel with the original cast was unlikely. “At the time we did want to start the conversation about the sequel, and for whatever reason, I was like, ‘No!!! We shouldn’t do that!'” she said. “Now I look back and I’m like, ‘Why?’ But now, no — it’s too late now.”

See Lohan discuss the possible movie below.

Of course, a Mean Girls sequel already happened. Mean Girls 2 starred Meaghan Martin (Awkward) and Claire Holt (The Originals) and premiered in January 2011 on ABC Family. Like Lohan, Fey was not involved.