Revisit Debbie Reynolds' beautiful performance in Charlotte's Web

Debbie Reynolds’ Hollywood career spanned six decades and included memorable roles in Singin’ in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and playing Debra Messing’s mother on Will and Grace. But some fans might not remember Reynolds also voiced a certain spider with an affinity for spelling.

Reynolds voiced the titular character in the animated musical adaptation of E.B. White’s beloved children’s novel Charlotte’s Web, about a pig named Wilbur and the wise spider that befriends and protects him.

The 1973 film got a lukewarm reception when it was first released, Variety notes, but found new popularity in the ’90s when it became available on VHS. (Another adaptation, a live-action one with Julia Roberts voicing Charlotte, came out in 2006.)

Reynolds’ Charlotte’s Web is currently streaming on HBO Go and available to rent or purchase from outlets like iTunes, Amazon Video, YouTube, and Google Play, but you can see one poignant bit of it below, where Charlotte bids farewell to Wilbur. “After all, what’s a life anyway?” she says. “We’re born, we live a little while and we die.”

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. Head here to read tributes to her from around Hollywood.