Star Wars fans mourn Carrie Fisher at lightsaber vigils

The force is with Star Wars fans as they honor Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack on Dec. 23.

While Hollywood pays tribute to Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds (who died one day after Fisher on Wednesday), fans are heading to vigils across the nation. Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas planned lightsaber vigils and screenings honoring the Star Wars icon at various theaters on Wednesday, and more similar events are scheduled for this week and into the New Year.

“Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters, bring along as many lightsabers as you own, and invite your fellow Wookiees, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks, and Stormtroopers,” the theater said in a press release. “No lightsaber? Flashlights and glow sticks are also encouraged as we attempt to brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen.”

In addition to celebrating Fisher’s role as Princess Leia Organa, Alamo Drafthouse scheduled free screenings of Fisher’s other popular films, including When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, and The Burbs, at various locations.

Fans shared video and photos of a lightsaber vigil at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. The event drew hundreds of people, KCBS reported on Twitter. Meanwhile, images of vigils at Alamo Drafthouse theaters in Texas have also popped up on social media. Read on for photos and the complete schedule of upcoming events at Alamo Drafthouse locations.

Light Saber vigil in Austin tonight at the Alamo Draft House pic.twitter.com/UeKU3ZMso9 — Daniel Peña (@danimalpena) December 29, 2016

Alamo Drafthouse Schedule: