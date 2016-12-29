Star Wars fans mourn Carrie Fisher at lightsaber vigils

The force is with Star Wars fans as they honor Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack on Dec. 23.
While Hollywood pays tribute to Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds (who died one day after Fisher on Wednesday), fans are heading to vigils across the nation. Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas planned lightsaber vigils and screenings honoring the Star Wars icon at various theaters on Wednesday, and more similar events are scheduled for this week and into the New Year.
“Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters, bring along as many lightsabers as you own, and invite your fellow Wookiees, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks, and Stormtroopers,” the theater said in a press release. “No lightsaber? Flashlights and glow sticks are also encouraged as we attempt to brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen.”
In addition to celebrating Fisher’s role as Princess Leia Organa, Alamo Drafthouse scheduled free screenings of Fisher’s other popular films, including When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, and The Burbs, at various locations.
Fans shared video and photos of a lightsaber vigil at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. The event drew hundreds of people, KCBS reported on Twitter. Meanwhile, images of vigils at Alamo Drafthouse theaters in Texas have also popped up on social media. Read on for photos and the complete schedule of upcoming events at Alamo Drafthouse locations.
Alamo Drafthouse Schedule:
- Lightsaber vigils will be held in Texas on Friday at the Houston Mason Park theater at 6:45 p.m. CST and the Lubbock location at 7 p.m. CST.
- The Winchester Alamo Drafthouse in Winchester, Virginia, will hold a screening of When Harry Met Sally on New Year’s Eve at 10 p.m. ET. A memorial event will be launched around that screening, the theater said.
- The Drafthouse in Omaha, Nebraska, will hold two in memoriam screenings: The Burbs on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST and When Harry Met Sally on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. CST.
- Free memorial screenings of The Blues Brothers are planned at the Park North (San Antonio) and Laredo and Market Place (New Braunfels) Drafthouse locations in Texas throughout the weekend. Tickets can be reserved with a $5 food and beverage voucher. The theater said donations will be accepted before and after the show for DBSA San Antonio, a non-profit supporting people with mood disorders, including bipolar disorder and depression, which Fisher was vocal about suffering from.