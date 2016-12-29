Carrie Fisher's former assistant shares heartfelt tribute

As Hollywood mourns the sudden deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, numerous incredible stories about the actresses have been surfacing. And this one, from Fisher’s former assistant of nearly three years, Byron Lane, sheds light on who she was when the cameras weren’t pointed her way.

“Most of my time with her involved me staring at her, wide-eyed and in blissful shock that one person could live a life so fully,” Lane wrote on Facebook. “We rode dog sleds in Canada, swam hot springs in Japan, pet koalas in Australia. That’s how she lived. Extraordinary. Brilliant. Hilarious. And generous! Not every assistant job is like that. I was with her for nearly 3 years. Every moment is a treasure, inspiration.”

Lane continued, “I love this woman and will forever. She has been a force in my life from the moment I met her. To this day I think of her constantly. Every memory with her is bursting with color. I feel so lucky, you guys! So! Lucky! But, you know her, too. Because she was exactly the same in private as in public. Authentic. Honest. Real. A champion for mental health, veterans, feminism. She did anything for her family, loved her friends, embodied aliveness. I’ll miss her so, so much.”

Lane, an actor-director, began his post by sharing Fisher’s nicknames for him — “Byronius” and “C–k Ring” — and recalling the time Fisher dropped everything to travel and see the aurora borealis.

“She once got a text alert from weather.com saying the northern lights were gonna be big… so that night I had to book flights and the next day we were there,” he recalled. “When Gary had to pee on a plane she took him and a wee-wee pad into the lavatory and how they worked it out is one of life’s great mysteries.”

See Lane’s full post — along with photos of the two of them — below.

Lane also commented following the news of Reynolds’ death just one day after Fisher’s. “Sending so much love to the family,” he wrote. “So much loss. Two amazing, hilarious, unforgettable human beings!”

