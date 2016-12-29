2016: The Movie trailer turns this year into a horror movie

2016 started out innocently enough — but after a number of tragic celebrity deaths and one of the most divisive elections in history, at least one collective is categorizing the year as a horror movie.

YouTube user Friend Dog Studios has created a condensed representation of tthe year through a trailer for 2016: The Movie.

The clip, which takes the calendar year and turns it into a scary thriller, begins on Dec. 31, 2015, with a happy couple ringing in 2016 with kisses and wishes for a prosperous new year, new home, and ever-growing relationship. But things go wrong fast: “You want know who died today?” asks a creepy voiceover, teasing the terrible events to come.

The heroine questions if the hard times are due to her house, but she receives confirmation from a friend that “it’s like things you’d never expect are happening everywhere.”

Watch the parody trailer above.