Scarlett Johansson had a very, very good year.

The actress has been named the top-grossing star of 2016 by Forbes, citing her draw of $1.2 billion in global ticketing sales.

Johansson reprised her role as Black Widow earlier this year for Captain America: Civil War, which became the top-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office. The blockbuster wasn’t her only 2016 effort — she also had an ensemble role in Hail, Caesar!, the Hollywood farce written and directed by the Coen brothers.

Civil War was good to Johansson’s costars, too. Coming in behind her on Forbes’ list were Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who tied for second place with the $1.15 billion haul brought in by the Marvel movie.

To calculate the rankings, Forbes added up the 2016 global ticket sales for top actors’ films, using data from Box Office Mojo. The calculations didn’t count animated movies where only their voices were used, and only included stars who were top-billed or had the most screen time.

Others who made the top list included Felicity Jones — thanks to Rogue One’s already-massive tally (plus her roles in Inferno and A Monster Calls), she comes in ninth on the list with $805 million worldwide. Ryan Reynolds also made the cut (No. 8, $820 million), as did Ben Affleck (No. 6, $1.02 billion).

Head to Forbes to see the full rankings.