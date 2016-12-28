Rogue One rockets past $600 million at global box office

The Force continues to be strong with Rogue One at the box office.

It’s only been 12 days into the first Star Wars standalone film’s release, but Rogue One has already passed the $600 million mark at the global box office, according to estimates released on Wednesday.

Rogue One brought in another $22.5 million on Tuesday, Disney said, as part of a $42.2 million global total for that day.

To date, Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso and her band of Rebels have racked up $340.6 million at the domestic box office, which is enough for it to pass Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) to become the seventh-biggest release of 2016 domestically.

Currently, Finding Dory owns the top spot for the year at the domestic box office with a total gross of $486.3 million. With four days left in 2016, it remains to be seen how close Rogue One can get to matching or beating its fellow Disney release.

And while 2016 is about to come to a close, there’s still much more to come for Rogue One in the New Year — with an opening in China set for Jan. 6, the film’s global haul will only continue to grow in 2017.