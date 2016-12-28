Logan team denies Deadpool cameo report

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool won’t be sharing the screen in the upcoming superhero movie Logan, according to the actors themselves and director James Mangold.

All three tweeted denials of a report by The Wrap on Wednesday that said Reynolds recently shot a scene as the Merc With a Mouth that would appear in Logan, likely as a post-credits sequence.

Replying to a fan tweet about the report, Reynolds wrote, “Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.” Prisoner 24601 is a reference to Jackman’s character in Les Miserables, Jean Valjean.

Mangold retweeted Reynolds and wrote, “Gracias, R. From your fan. J,” and Jackman added, “What they said.” Mangold also accused The Wrap of spreading fake news and said, “Deadpool ain’t in the film, pal.”

A source familiar with the film tells EW that Deadpool is not in Logan, nor will he appear in a post-credits scene.

The Wrap has updated its report to include Mangold and Reynolds’ responses, while also noting the post did not specify Deadpool and Logan (a.k.a. Wolverine) would appear side-by-side in the movie.

Set to hit theaters March 3, Logan finds Jackman reprising his role as the gruff, sharp-clawed hero, this time in a near-future setting where the mutant population is in decline.

Jackman and Reynolds previously shared the screen as Wolverine and Deadpool in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, though Reynolds’ character was rebooted for the standalone Deadpool movie released earlier this year.

Speaking to EW previously, Reynolds said he wanted to see Wolverine and Deadpool in another movie together, but felt Jackman would need some convincing. “If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line,” Reynolds said, adding, “Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

See the tweets from Reynolds, Jackman, and Mangold below.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016

What they said …. https://t.co/GmOoWbddf2 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2016