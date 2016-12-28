John Boyega on Carrie Fisher: 'I'm grateful that I got to know her'

John Boyega tweeted early Wednesday morning following the death of his Star Wars: The Force Awakens costar Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a heart attack last week.

“My heart is heavy but I’m grateful that I got to know her,” he wrote alongside a photo of Fisher hugging the actor and kissing him on the cheek. “I’ll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well.”

While promoting The Force Awakens in 2015, Boyega shared his impressions of the actress and admitted that he often asked Fisher for advice between takes. “She is hilarious,” he said of Fisher’s warnings about the Star Wars fans.

Fellow Force Awakens castmate Daisy Ridley also released a statement Tuesday: “Devastated at this monumental loss,” she wrote. “How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

