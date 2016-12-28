Celebrities are sending well wishes to Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday after suffering a possible stroke. The actress, whose daughter Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, is reportedly in “fair to serious condition.”
Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, shared a photo of her and the 84-year-old Reynolds: “God speed mama,” she tweeted.
Star Trek‘s William Shatner sent out good thoughts for his contemporary. “I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let’s pray that it’s nothing serious,” he wrote.
“Wishing Debbie Reynolds health and recovery,” fellow Trek star George Takei added. “My heart goes out to her and her family.”
See more tweets below.