Celebrities are sending well wishes to Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday after suffering a possible stroke. The actress, whose daughter Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, is reportedly in “fair to serious condition.”

Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, shared a photo of her and the 84-year-old Reynolds: “God speed mama,” she tweeted.

Star Trek‘s William Shatner sent out good thoughts for his contemporary. “I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let’s pray that it’s nothing serious,” he wrote.

“Wishing Debbie Reynolds health and recovery,” fellow Trek star George Takei added. “My heart goes out to her and her family.”

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let's pray that it's nothing serious. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2016

Wishing Debbie Reynolds health and recovery. My heart goes out to her and her family. https://t.co/bcmrRxoWWj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 28, 2016

Thoughts and prayers with #DebbieReynolds and the entire family right now. Devastatingly sad. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 28, 2016

Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital for medical emergency. Her daughter, beloved actress Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday. Prayers for the family pic.twitter.com/8dg0znyOcP — Al Roker (@alroker) December 28, 2016

Step the fuck away from Debbie Reynolds 2016. Just. Step. The. Fuck. Away. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 28, 2016

LISTEN UP 2016…DON'T F*CK WITH DEBBIE REYNOLDS. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 28, 2016