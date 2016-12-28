This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher’s house in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon when someone from the house called 911, reports TMZ.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE they responded to a “request for medical aid” at 1:02 p.m. from that address and they “transported one adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars [Sinai Medical Center].”

The news comes just one day after Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, died after suffering a heart attack. Carrie, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds, 84, said on Facebook following Carrie’s death. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

The iconic actress previous updated fans about Fisher on Christmas Day, thanking friends and fans “for your prayers and good wishes.”

After news of her alleged medical emergency spread, William Shatner offered best wishes to his friend on Twitter.

I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let's pray that it's nothing serious. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2016

Reynolds was close to her daughter prior to her death, although the pair had a complicated relationship over the decades.

A fictionalized version of their bond was memorably documented in Postcards from the Edge, the 1990 movie based on Fisher’s 1987 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Meryl Streep portrayed a Fisher-like character who returns home to her famous mother’s house after a stint in rehab. Shirley MacLaine portrayed her mother.

In recent years, Fisher wryly but lovingly documented their relationship in Wishful Drinking, the Broadway show, book, and HBO special that offered her unvarnished take on her unusual childhood and later struggles with addiction.

“It’s very hard when your child doesn’t want to talk to you and you want to talk to them, and you want to touch them, you want to hold them,” Reynolds told Oprah Winfrey in a joint interview with Fisher in 2011. “It was a total estrangement. She didn’t talk to me for probably 10 years. So that was the most difficult time of all. Very painful, very heartbreaking.”

Regarding Fisher’s addiction and mental health struggles, Reynolds said: “There have been a few times when I thought I was going to lose Carrie. I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears. but she’s worth it.”

A household name for more than 60 years, Reynolds is one of the last remaining stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood — and proudly embraced her wholesome image.

“People call me a goody-goody,” she told PEOPLE in 2011. “I want to be the oldest living Girl Scout!”

She also said she was comfortable passing the torch to a new generation: “It’s the end of the golden era for me. I’m delighted I lived when I lived — and I’m still here. I’ve had a wonderful life.”