Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated star of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Singin’ in the Rain, died after suffering a possible stroke Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at age 60. She was 84 years old.
Reynolds, who broke into the movie business at 18 with Three Little Words and is best known for her role in the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952), was mourned by many in Hollywood, who posted tributes via social media.
“Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…” Fisher’s sister Joely Fisher wrote.
“American treasure,” Anna Kendrick tweeted, followed by sharing “Good Morning” from Singin’. One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER.”
Oscar-winner Brie Larson shared a moving quote from Anne Lamott and sent her thoughts to Reynolds and Fisher’s family: “I am going to notice the lights of the earth, the sun and the moon and the stars, the lights of our candles as we march, the lights with which spring teases us, the light that is already present.”
“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom,” actor Albert Brooks tweeted. “I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.”
“#DebbieReynolds has just died,” Bette Midler wrote. “This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft.”
William Shatner, the Star Trek actor and a contemporary of Reynolds, expressed his sadness: “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.”
See people’s tributes below.