Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated star of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Singin’ in the Rain, died after suffering a possible stroke Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at age 60. She was 84 years old.

Reynolds, who broke into the movie business at 18 with Three Little Words and is best known for her role in the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952), was mourned by many in Hollywood, who posted tributes via social media.

“Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…” Fisher’s sister Joely Fisher wrote.

“American treasure,” Anna Kendrick tweeted, followed by sharing “Good Morning” from Singin’. One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER.”

Oscar-winner Brie Larson shared a moving quote from Anne Lamott and sent her thoughts to Reynolds and Fisher’s family: “I am going to notice the lights of the earth, the sun and the moon and the stars, the lights of our candles as we march, the lights with which spring teases us, the light that is already present.”

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom,” actor Albert Brooks tweeted. “I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.”

“#DebbieReynolds has just died,” Bette Midler wrote. “This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft.”

William Shatner, the Star Trek actor and a contemporary of Reynolds, expressed his sadness: “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.”

An actress, a trailblazer and hero, rest in peace Debbie Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/f1jId7Qz4R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 29, 2016

Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨🕯🌟🕯✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

I'll never say no to you… pic.twitter.com/bZjB92d7W2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 29, 2016

Every morning I wake with a smile to my alarm- Debbie Reynolds singing "Good Morning" from Singin'/Rain. Tomorrow? I hope it's a smile too. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here… #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

"It twirled up." postcards from the edge is one of the most underrated films ever. What a mother/daughter love story in life and on film. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) December 29, 2016

Carrie, watching her mother from the wings. pic.twitter.com/QWE2YnQLJD — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

I just watched one of the presidential debates with Carrie in Debbie's bedroom. I never imagined. I can't believe it. #RIPCarrieandDebbie — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) December 29, 2016

Deepest sympathy to Billie, Todd & all the family at this new blow. Time to watch Postcards From The Edge & Singin' in the Rain & remember — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie Reynolds, an inimitable movie legend. pic.twitter.com/W6RliJdWJL — AFI (@AmericanFilm) December 29, 2016

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

In shock. My heart goes out to the families of Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher at such a sad tragic time. Rest in piece legends. — Jorge Garcia (@jorgegarcia) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

I've had occasion to hear of husbands going within days of their wives and vice versa. But never before a Mom for her…RIP #DebbieReynolds — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 29, 2016

Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016

Now Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds has passed like her daughter Carrie Fisher. Brilliant singer, dancer actress. It's SO sad. RIP — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 29, 2016

My heart is broken but Debbie and Carrie are together in the only way they could be. Both leave enormous legacies. Now enough 2016! — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 29, 2016

We have lost two of our brightest stars. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GMpfoIPOPH — GLAAD (@glaad) December 29, 2016

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 29, 2016

devastated to hear about Debbie Reynolds passing. may she rest in peace with Carrie. sending so much love to their family…i cant imagine.. — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) December 29, 2016

Singin' in the Rain was a movie that I've loved for so long and inspired me so much. Rip to Debbie Reynolds, you incredibly talented woman.💜 — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) December 29, 2016

i am absolutely devastated. debbie reynolds is one of the main reasons i got into performing. i don't know what to do. — elliot fletcher (@elliotfgf) December 29, 2016

Knowing that Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter… I don't know that's… so heartbreaking and a proof of a true bond — Coeur de pirate (@beatricepirate) December 29, 2016

Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie." — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016