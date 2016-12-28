Hear Carrie Fisher praise mom Debbie Reynolds: 'She's had an amazing life'

Just one month ago, Carrie Fisher was promoting the release of her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist, reflecting on a career launched by the galaxy far, far away and in her blood thanks to her famous parents.

During one interview surrounding the book, Fisher opened up about her relationship with — and admiration for — her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following the death of Fisher just one day prior.

“She’s an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much,” Fisher told Terry Gross in a November interview for Fresh Air on NPR. “She also annoys me sometimes when she’s mad at the nurses, but she’s an extraordinary woman. Extraordinary. There’s very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

RELATED: Debbie Reynolds’ Life in Photos

When Gross asked if she appreciated her mother’s accomplishments more now that they both are older, Fisher replied, “Oh, God, yeah. No, when I was a kid, I just thought she was someone who was telling me what to do. And I didn’t want to do it.”

The actress also looked back on growing up as the daughter of celebrities (her father was singer Eddie Fisher) and having her mother’s fame as part of her childhood.

“I had to share her, and I didn’t like that,” she recalled. “When we went out, people sort of walked over me to get to her. And, no, I didn’t like it. I didn’t like it. And I – you know, people thought that – I overheard someone saying, ‘Well, she thinks she’s so great because she’s Debbie Reynolds’ daughter.’ And I didn’t like it.”

Listen to more of Fisher’s interview above, and head here for tributes to Reynolds from around Hollywood.