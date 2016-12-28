Mark Hamill shares photo of Carrie Fisher's fan-made Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill continued to honor Carrie Fisher Wednesday evening, posting a picture of a fan-made memorial for his late Star Wars castmate.

After Fisher died Tuesday at age 60, a fan used stick-on letters to transform a blank star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame into a makeshift memorial for the Princess Leia actress. “Our princess didn’t have a star, so I gave her one… now she lives amongst them,” Jason “Grimlock” Thomas wrote on Instagram. The star reads: “Carrie Fisher: May the Force be with you always. Hope.”

Fans flocked to the star, located near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, and Hamill shared a photo of the fan-made memorial on Twitter, writing, “She took a little piece of all of us with her. #TooSoon.”

Hamill penned a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to his on-screen sibling on Tuesday evening. “She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her,” he wrote. “I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh.”

