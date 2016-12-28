Alien: Covenant trailer gets Prometheus remix

With the Christmas Day release of a new red-band trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Alien: Covenant, fans have already taken the opportunity to throw their spin on how it should fit in with the franchise.

A YouTube user took the new footage from the 20th Century Fox trailer, cut out about one-minute of content, and positioned it to match the editing style of both the 2012 Prometheus teaser and 1978 Alien trailer.

Using the same iconic blaring siren to accent the terror, the fan cut leaves the dialogue and direct plot details learned from the Alien: Covenant red-band trailer out in favor of the horrific and mysterious imagery.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters May 19.

Watch the fan teaser above.